Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Classic contemporary located in highly sought after Picfair Village. This updated 1940's home, complete with a well-lit living room that flows beautifully into a large backyard made for family gatherings and entertainment. This flawlessly finished home has been expanded to a 3 bed/2 bath that features wood floors, a fireplace, updated appliances, central air/heat, and a beautiful upstairs master bedroom/bathroom suite with city views.