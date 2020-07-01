1530 South CENTINELA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Pristine, bright, newer construction Mediterranean 3-Bedroom penthouse with far reaching city lights and mountain views. Enormous living room and dining area with fireplace and large balcony. Expansive cook's kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. All three bedrooms have views and the oversized master bedroom has a walk-in closet and large bathroom. Central heat and air, beautiful hardwood floors, double paned windows, LED lights, side by side parking in secured garage. Great westside location on the border of Santa Monica near shops and restaurants.