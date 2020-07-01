All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

1530 South CENTINELA Avenue

1530 South Centinela Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1530 South Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Pristine, bright, newer construction Mediterranean 3-Bedroom penthouse with far reaching city lights and mountain views. Enormous living room and dining area with fireplace and large balcony. Expansive cook's kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. All three bedrooms have views and the oversized master bedroom has a walk-in closet and large bathroom. Central heat and air, beautiful hardwood floors, double paned windows, LED lights, side by side parking in secured garage. Great westside location on the border of Santa Monica near shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 South CENTINELA Avenue have any available units?
1530 South CENTINELA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 South CENTINELA Avenue have?
Some of 1530 South CENTINELA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 South CENTINELA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1530 South CENTINELA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 South CENTINELA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1530 South CENTINELA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1530 South CENTINELA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1530 South CENTINELA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1530 South CENTINELA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 South CENTINELA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 South CENTINELA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1530 South CENTINELA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1530 South CENTINELA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1530 South CENTINELA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 South CENTINELA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 South CENTINELA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

