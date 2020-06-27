All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:25 AM

1530 S Ogden Drive

1530 South Ogden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1530 South Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Impeccably restored mid-city Spanish home full of character and modern amenities in the heart of Picfair Village! Formal entry opens to an elegant spacious living room with beamed vaulted ceilings and a beautiful fireplace. The large formal dining room leads to chef's kitchen with quartz countertops, top-of-the-line appliances, and separate service porch. Two generous beds, a bonus room/den/study in front of the house can double as a third bedroom, and two remodeled baths. The home features hardwood floors throughout, central air/heat, laundry room, and gated grounds. Manicured grounds including palms, fruit trees, flowering vines, a great space for amazing outside dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 S Ogden Drive have any available units?
1530 S Ogden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 S Ogden Drive have?
Some of 1530 S Ogden Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 S Ogden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1530 S Ogden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 S Ogden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1530 S Ogden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1530 S Ogden Drive offer parking?
No, 1530 S Ogden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1530 S Ogden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 S Ogden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 S Ogden Drive have a pool?
No, 1530 S Ogden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1530 S Ogden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1530 S Ogden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 S Ogden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 S Ogden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

