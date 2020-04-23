15237 Hillsdale Court

Amenities

Beautiful pool home in the desired Carey Ranch community. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac. There are 3 large bedrooms with great closet space and 3 bathrooms. Living room has high ceilings, beautiful tile floors, tile fireplace and lots of natural light. Built in desk/office is right by the living room. Dream kitchen has lots of granite counter tops, gas range with stainless exhaust hood, stainless dishwasher and microwave. It also has a lot of beautiful custom cabinetry and sliding shelves in the pantry. Separate laundry room and 2 car garage with driveway. Large back yard perfect for entertaining! Carey Ranch park is nearby. Easy access to the 5, 118, 210 and 405 freeways. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

