Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

15237 Hillsdale Court

15237 Hillsdale Ct · No Longer Available
Location

15237 Hillsdale Ct, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

Beautiful pool home in the desired Carey Ranch community. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac. There are 3 large bedrooms with great closet space and 3 bathrooms. Living room has high ceilings, beautiful tile floors, tile fireplace and lots of natural light. Built in desk/office is right by the living room. Dream kitchen has lots of granite counter tops, gas range with stainless exhaust hood, stainless dishwasher and microwave. It also has a lot of beautiful custom cabinetry and sliding shelves in the pantry. Separate laundry room and 2 car garage with driveway. Large back yard perfect for entertaining! Carey Ranch park is nearby. Easy access to the 5, 118, 210 and 405 freeways. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15237 Hillsdale Court have any available units?
15237 Hillsdale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15237 Hillsdale Court have?
Some of 15237 Hillsdale Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15237 Hillsdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
15237 Hillsdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15237 Hillsdale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 15237 Hillsdale Court is pet friendly.
Does 15237 Hillsdale Court offer parking?
Yes, 15237 Hillsdale Court offers parking.
Does 15237 Hillsdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15237 Hillsdale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15237 Hillsdale Court have a pool?
Yes, 15237 Hillsdale Court has a pool.
Does 15237 Hillsdale Court have accessible units?
No, 15237 Hillsdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15237 Hillsdale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15237 Hillsdale Court has units with dishwashers.
