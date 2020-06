Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal recently renovated some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities

Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOMS /1.5 BATHROOMS FOR RENT - Property Id: 295630



Newly Renovated 2 bedrooms / 1.5 bathroom unit in a quiet neighborhood, currently undergoing full on renovation. Owner of this property is seeking tenants who are ready to move in as early as July 15th. Text to schedule showing 310 627 6335

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295630

Property Id 295630



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5837965)