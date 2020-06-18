15216 ST RUNNYMEDE

Amenities

This newly renovated single family residence boasts 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. This home offers a contemporary interior design, and a beautiful green front and back yard. The home is equipped with stainless steel appliances such as, a range/stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The owner has also purchased brand new washer and dryer units for its tenants' use. There's a ton of natural light that comes inside the house, without having to turn on recessed lighting. Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, luxurious quartz counter tops, tiled floor, and new fixtures. New interior/exterior paint and new hardwood floors throughout. Bathroom has been completely remodeled with new vanities, counter tops, tiled showers, and new fixtures. The property is beautifully fenced and gated. Contemporary custom shades are in the process of being installed. Property is pet friendly. Tenant pays for their usage of electricity, water, and gas.Landlord pays for landscaping.