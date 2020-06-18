All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:51 AM

15216 ST RUNNYMEDE

15216 Runnymede Street · (818) 272-3140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15216 Runnymede Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This newly renovated single family residence boasts 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. This home offers a contemporary interior design, and a beautiful green front and back yard. The home is equipped with stainless steel appliances such as, a range/stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The owner has also purchased brand new washer and dryer units for its tenants' use. There's a ton of natural light that comes inside the house, without having to turn on recessed lighting. Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, luxurious quartz counter tops, tiled floor, and new fixtures. New interior/exterior paint and new hardwood floors throughout. Bathroom has been completely remodeled with new vanities, counter tops, tiled showers, and new fixtures. The property is beautifully fenced and gated. Contemporary custom shades are in the process of being installed. Property is pet friendly. Tenant pays for their usage of electricity, water, and gas.Landlord pays for landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15216 ST RUNNYMEDE have any available units?
15216 ST RUNNYMEDE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15216 ST RUNNYMEDE have?
Some of 15216 ST RUNNYMEDE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15216 ST RUNNYMEDE currently offering any rent specials?
15216 ST RUNNYMEDE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15216 ST RUNNYMEDE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15216 ST RUNNYMEDE is pet friendly.
Does 15216 ST RUNNYMEDE offer parking?
Yes, 15216 ST RUNNYMEDE does offer parking.
Does 15216 ST RUNNYMEDE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15216 ST RUNNYMEDE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15216 ST RUNNYMEDE have a pool?
No, 15216 ST RUNNYMEDE does not have a pool.
Does 15216 ST RUNNYMEDE have accessible units?
No, 15216 ST RUNNYMEDE does not have accessible units.
Does 15216 ST RUNNYMEDE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15216 ST RUNNYMEDE has units with dishwashers.
