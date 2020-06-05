15215 ANTELO Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Hidden on a private road behind gates among stunning multi-million estates and on an over 2.5 acre lot, this romantic Spanish Hacienda is one of a kind. The single story home features valley and mountain views from almost every room and unmatched privacy and tranquility. Dramatic foyer with pitched roof and skylights that opens into the living room, which features a bank of windows covering the entire wall and custom fireplace. French doors open to one of the decks with huge views of the valley and grounds. Open style kitchen has an eat-in bar and beamed ceilings awash in natural light. Spacious master suite opens up to another deck with deep views of Beverly Glen and surrounding hillside, completely private from any neighbors or other homes. Beautiful pool and outdoor entertaining area, multiple decks, and incredible tree-lined outdoor spaces and terraced gardens. Also available furnished for $18,000 per month.