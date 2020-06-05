All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15215 ANTELO Place

15215 Antelo Place · No Longer Available
Location

15215 Antelo Place, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Hidden on a private road behind gates among stunning multi-million estates and on an over 2.5 acre lot, this romantic Spanish Hacienda is one of a kind. The single story home features valley and mountain views from almost every room and unmatched privacy and tranquility. Dramatic foyer with pitched roof and skylights that opens into the living room, which features a bank of windows covering the entire wall and custom fireplace. French doors open to one of the decks with huge views of the valley and grounds. Open style kitchen has an eat-in bar and beamed ceilings awash in natural light. Spacious master suite opens up to another deck with deep views of Beverly Glen and surrounding hillside, completely private from any neighbors or other homes. Beautiful pool and outdoor entertaining area, multiple decks, and incredible tree-lined outdoor spaces and terraced gardens. Also available furnished for $18,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 10 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15215 ANTELO Place have any available units?
15215 ANTELO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15215 ANTELO Place have?
Some of 15215 ANTELO Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15215 ANTELO Place currently offering any rent specials?
15215 ANTELO Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15215 ANTELO Place pet-friendly?
No, 15215 ANTELO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15215 ANTELO Place offer parking?
Yes, 15215 ANTELO Place does offer parking.
Does 15215 ANTELO Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15215 ANTELO Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15215 ANTELO Place have a pool?
Yes, 15215 ANTELO Place has a pool.
Does 15215 ANTELO Place have accessible units?
No, 15215 ANTELO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15215 ANTELO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15215 ANTELO Place has units with dishwashers.
