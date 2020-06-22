All apartments in Los Angeles
15214 ST Runnymede

15214 Runnymede Street · (818) 272-3140
Location

15214 Runnymede Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This newly built 2020 single family residence features 2 stories with a terrace! It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This home offers a contemporary interior design and a beautiful green front and back yard. The home is equipped with stainless steel appliances such as, a range/stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. The owner has also purchased brand new washer and dryer units for its tenants' use. You have an attached two car garage. This house has the latest smart-home technology installed! It has Nest thermostat, deadbolt for the front door, security cameras, and security systems for the doors and windows. This home is a BRAND NEW 2020 built with beautiful hardwood floors!Tenant pays for their usage of electricity, water, and gas.Landlord pays for landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15214 ST Runnymede have any available units?
15214 ST Runnymede has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15214 ST Runnymede have?
Some of 15214 ST Runnymede's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15214 ST Runnymede currently offering any rent specials?
15214 ST Runnymede isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15214 ST Runnymede pet-friendly?
No, 15214 ST Runnymede is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15214 ST Runnymede offer parking?
Yes, 15214 ST Runnymede does offer parking.
Does 15214 ST Runnymede have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15214 ST Runnymede offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15214 ST Runnymede have a pool?
No, 15214 ST Runnymede does not have a pool.
Does 15214 ST Runnymede have accessible units?
No, 15214 ST Runnymede does not have accessible units.
Does 15214 ST Runnymede have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15214 ST Runnymede has units with dishwashers.
