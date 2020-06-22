15214 ST Runnymede

Amenities

This newly built 2020 single family residence features 2 stories with a terrace! It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This home offers a contemporary interior design and a beautiful green front and back yard. The home is equipped with stainless steel appliances such as, a range/stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. The owner has also purchased brand new washer and dryer units for its tenants' use. You have an attached two car garage. This house has the latest smart-home technology installed! It has Nest thermostat, deadbolt for the front door, security cameras, and security systems for the doors and windows. This home is a BRAND NEW 2020 built with beautiful hardwood floors!Tenant pays for their usage of electricity, water, and gas.Landlord pays for landscaping.