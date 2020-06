Amenities

Amazing New Lease Listing! Pride of rentership located in a prime Mission Hills area! Adorable Doll House. All the amenities of a private home! Only 1 common wall. Crown Moldings throughout plus incredible sparkling hardwood and tile flooring! Fantastic Kitchen with breakfast area and tile counters! Great back splash of color adds to the design. Refrigerator is great bonus! Laundry room with washer and dryer! Living room shows light and bright! Ceiling fans offer wonderful breezes! Bathroom includes newer tile flooring - counters and tub! Huge patio for entertaining and great grassy front yard. All utilities paid by landlord! Fantastic! Close to all...Shopping, Freeway access and so much more! Truly a Magical find! Designer sharp!