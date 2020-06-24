All apartments in Los Angeles
15206 Burbank Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15206 Burbank Boulevard

15206 W Burbank Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

15206 W Burbank Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
This charming condo is a must see! Fully updated, this home features hard wood floors throughout, fresh paint, recessed lighting
and more. The kitchen has granite countertops with beautiful cherry oak cabinet. You’ll also love the modern bathrooms. There is
an Italian style courtyard with community BBQ and a rooftop sundeck. The master bedroom features a great walk-in closet with
master bath featuring a spa, shower and dual sink. Washer and dryer are in unit and the home also includes two parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15206 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
15206 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15206 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 15206 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15206 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15206 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15206 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 15206 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15206 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 15206 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 15206 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15206 Burbank Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15206 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
No, 15206 Burbank Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 15206 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15206 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15206 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 15206 Burbank Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
