15206 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities
This charming condo is a must see! Fully updated, this home features hard wood floors throughout, fresh paint, recessed lighting
and more. The kitchen has granite countertops with beautiful cherry oak cabinet. You’ll also love the modern bathrooms. There is
an Italian style courtyard with community BBQ and a rooftop sundeck. The master bedroom features a great walk-in closet with
master bath featuring a spa, shower and dual sink. Washer and dryer are in unit and the home also includes two parking spaces.