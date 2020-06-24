15206 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill hot tub

This charming condo is a must see! Fully updated, this home features hard wood floors throughout, fresh paint, recessed lighting

and more. The kitchen has granite countertops with beautiful cherry oak cabinet. You’ll also love the modern bathrooms. There is

an Italian style courtyard with community BBQ and a rooftop sundeck. The master bedroom features a great walk-in closet with

master bath featuring a spa, shower and dual sink. Washer and dryer are in unit and the home also includes two parking spaces.