All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1520 215th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1520 215th Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 8:57 AM

1520 215th Street

1520 West 215th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor Gateway South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1520 West 215th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
hot tub
tennis court
Mansion Grove Apt is a very quiet and serene community offering amenities such as tennis court, basket ball court, swimming, hot water spa, gym, club house inside the community.
Current Lease expires on Mar 22 2020, can be extended further with Apt Management.
Washer+Dryer inside apartment
Offering at per month, deposit
Includes 1 assigned parking spot in basement plus ample parking available for additional car.
Electricity should be obtained from City of Santa Clara Utilities.
Walkable distance to Rivermark plaza, shopping center, library and VTA Transit and two parks. Close to major employers such as Cisco, AMD etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 215th Street have any available units?
1520 215th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 215th Street have?
Some of 1520 215th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 215th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1520 215th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 215th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1520 215th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1520 215th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1520 215th Street offers parking.
Does 1520 215th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 215th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 215th Street have a pool?
No, 1520 215th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1520 215th Street have accessible units?
No, 1520 215th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 215th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 215th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College