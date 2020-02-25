1516 238th Street

Amenities
Watch the home tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpN_AzZmPPw&t=3s. Beautiful and recently Remodeled One level home offers newer carpet and fresh paint throughout- Located in the"Green Meadow" community of Harbor City. This lovely one level home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal dining area. You will love the open floor plan with high ceilings flowing from the entry and into the kitchen area. The remodeled kitchen offers a center island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and pantry. You will also enjoy the adjacent cozy family room area with fireplace. Includes a spacious double garage with built-cabinetry. There is a grassy front yard with sprinklers.