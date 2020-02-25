All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1516 238th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1516 238th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

1516 238th Street

1516 238th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1516 238th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Watch the home tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpN_AzZmPPw&t=3s. Beautiful and recently Remodeled One level home offers newer carpet and fresh paint throughout- Located in the"Green Meadow" community of Harbor City. This lovely one level home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal dining area. You will love the open floor plan with high ceilings flowing from the entry and into the kitchen area. The remodeled kitchen offers a center island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and pantry. You will also enjoy the adjacent cozy family room area with fireplace. Includes a spacious double garage with built-cabinetry. There is a grassy front yard with sprinklers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 238th Street have any available units?
1516 238th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 238th Street have?
Some of 1516 238th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 238th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1516 238th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 238th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1516 238th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1516 238th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1516 238th Street does offer parking.
Does 1516 238th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 238th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 238th Street have a pool?
No, 1516 238th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1516 238th Street have accessible units?
No, 1516 238th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 238th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 238th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College