1515 S Beverly Dr
1515 S Beverly Dr

1515 South Beverly Drive · (310) 666-3731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1515 South Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 1 bed, 1 Bath - Property Id: 24424

Bright quiet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condominium with treetop view from living room and balcony . Remodel kitchen and flooring. Plenty of space for storage throughout the unit. Appliances include a refrigerator and stove.Living room...gas FP...huge walk-in closet in bedroom, linen closet and guest closet...laundry room on each floor! Unit comes with one assigned parking spot.security garage...pool, gym and library room this lovely building is conveniently right by Pico Blvd, which is filled with a variety of dining and shopping opportunities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/24424
Property Id 24424

(RLNE5589157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 S Beverly Dr have any available units?
1515 S Beverly Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 S Beverly Dr have?
Some of 1515 S Beverly Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 S Beverly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1515 S Beverly Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 S Beverly Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 S Beverly Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1515 S Beverly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1515 S Beverly Dr does offer parking.
Does 1515 S Beverly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 S Beverly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 S Beverly Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1515 S Beverly Dr has a pool.
Does 1515 S Beverly Dr have accessible units?
No, 1515 S Beverly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 S Beverly Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 S Beverly Dr has units with dishwashers.
