1515 S Beverly Dr

Beautiful 1 bed, 1 Bath - Property Id: 24424
Bright quiet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condominium with treetop view from living room and balcony . Remodel kitchen and flooring. Plenty of space for storage throughout the unit. Appliances include a refrigerator and stove.Living room...gas FP...huge walk-in closet in bedroom, linen closet and guest closet...laundry room on each floor! Unit comes with one assigned parking spot.security garage...pool, gym and library room this lovely building is conveniently right by Pico Blvd, which is filled with a variety of dining and shopping opportunities.
