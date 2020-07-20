All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:00 PM

1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue

1515 North Fairfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1515 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The definitive Penthouse in the coveted Corte Milano building. This large & bright home had a stunning renovation that offers modern, high-end designer finishes throughout. An open-concept, generous main Living space flooded with natural light separates two Master Bedrooms on opposite ends of the home, each with its own private en-suite Bath & sizable fully-outfitted closets. Gorgeous Chef's Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, ample storage, Caesarstone & marble finishes. Two large private outdoor Patios offer seamless indoor-outdoor spaces for California living. Recessed LED lighting, in-unit washer & dryer, ample in-unit storage & additional on-site private storage room. 2 side-by-side covered parking spaces in secure underground garage plus 2 guest spaces. Top-floor, quiet unit in the rear corner of the building with no street exposure. Just minutes from Bristol Farms, Trader Joe's, restaurants, gyms, entertainment, and the very best of West Hollywood & the Sunset Strip

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue have any available units?
1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue have?
Some of 1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue offers parking.
Does 1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue have a pool?
No, 1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue has units with dishwashers.
