1515 North FAIRFAX Avenue

The definitive Penthouse in the coveted Corte Milano building. This large & bright home had a stunning renovation that offers modern, high-end designer finishes throughout. An open-concept, generous main Living space flooded with natural light separates two Master Bedrooms on opposite ends of the home, each with its own private en-suite Bath & sizable fully-outfitted closets. Gorgeous Chef's Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, ample storage, Caesarstone & marble finishes. Two large private outdoor Patios offer seamless indoor-outdoor spaces for California living. Recessed LED lighting, in-unit washer & dryer, ample in-unit storage & additional on-site private storage room. 2 side-by-side covered parking spaces in secure underground garage plus 2 guest spaces. Top-floor, quiet unit in the rear corner of the building with no street exposure. Just minutes from Bristol Farms, Trader Joe's, restaurants, gyms, entertainment, and the very best of West Hollywood & the Sunset Strip