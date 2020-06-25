1513 Stonewood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

This beautifully remodeled townhome is an end unit, boasting two master suites, each with extra storage, behind the closet, with upgraded fitted shelving . The owner spared no expense with this remodel which includes beautiful top of the line cabinets and granite counters and new tile backsplash in the kitchen, along with new stainless appliances. It also includes the same beautiful upgrades in the powder room downstairs and the master bathrooms upstairs. All new light fixtures throughout. The flooring has newer hardwood and quality carpeting.

There is a refurbished cozy fireplace in the living room. The end units are graced with extra windows which add more light. There is a delightful private patio, which leads to the two car spacious garage. This unit has everything you are looking for and is "move-in" ready. All you need to do is unpack.

The complex has lush landscaping, swimming pools, tennis courts and a clubhouse! It is so convenient to shops and good access to the 110 freeway.