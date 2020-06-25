All apartments in Los Angeles
1513 Stonewood Court

Location

1513 Stonewood Court, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautifully remodeled townhome is an end unit, boasting two master suites, each with extra storage, behind the closet, with upgraded fitted shelving . The owner spared no expense with this remodel which includes beautiful top of the line cabinets and granite counters and new tile backsplash in the kitchen, along with new stainless appliances. It also includes the same beautiful upgrades in the powder room downstairs and the master bathrooms upstairs. All new light fixtures throughout. The flooring has newer hardwood and quality carpeting.
There is a refurbished cozy fireplace in the living room. The end units are graced with extra windows which add more light. There is a delightful private patio, which leads to the two car spacious garage. This unit has everything you are looking for and is "move-in" ready. All you need to do is unpack.
The complex has lush landscaping, swimming pools, tennis courts and a clubhouse! It is so convenient to shops and good access to the 110 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Stonewood Court have any available units?
1513 Stonewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Stonewood Court have?
Some of 1513 Stonewood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Stonewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Stonewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Stonewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Stonewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1513 Stonewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Stonewood Court offers parking.
Does 1513 Stonewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Stonewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Stonewood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1513 Stonewood Court has a pool.
Does 1513 Stonewood Court have accessible units?
No, 1513 Stonewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Stonewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Stonewood Court has units with dishwashers.

