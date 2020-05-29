All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15115 Parthenia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15115 Parthenia St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

15115 Parthenia St

15115 Parthenia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hills East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15115 Parthenia Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
North Hills Village offers beautifully appointed 2 bedroom apartments at very affordable price very spacious apartments. Our units offer all the amenities you expect (gated building, gated parking, stoves, dishwashers, central heat, AC, on-site laundry...) at a fraction of what you would expect to pay! Convenient to shopping centers, schools and more, North Hills Apartments should be your number 1 choice!

The unit is very spacious, huge master bedroom with a lot of closet space. Very spacious living room, 2 bathrooms.

Our Property Offers:
-Pool
-Renovated Fitness Center
-Gated Community
-Gated Assigned Parking
-On-Site Office
-On-Site Staff
-24 Hour Camera Surveillance
-Courtesy Patrol
-2 Laundry Facilities (Card Operated)
-Green Scenery

Apartment Amenities:
-Central Air or AC Wall Unit
-New Wood Inspired Floors
-Accent Walls
-Dishwasher
-Ceiling fan
-Gas Stove

We pay for WATER, TRASH, and GAS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15115 Parthenia St have any available units?
15115 Parthenia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15115 Parthenia St have?
Some of 15115 Parthenia St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15115 Parthenia St currently offering any rent specials?
15115 Parthenia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15115 Parthenia St pet-friendly?
No, 15115 Parthenia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15115 Parthenia St offer parking?
Yes, 15115 Parthenia St offers parking.
Does 15115 Parthenia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15115 Parthenia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15115 Parthenia St have a pool?
Yes, 15115 Parthenia St has a pool.
Does 15115 Parthenia St have accessible units?
No, 15115 Parthenia St does not have accessible units.
Does 15115 Parthenia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15115 Parthenia St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College