Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15050 Victory Boulevard

15050 W Victory Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

15050 W Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
TAKE THE TOUR:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1-T2BJDqGA

Beautiful and Charming 2 Bedroom/2 Bath w a Patio, Balcony, Fireplace, Indoor
15050 Victory Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91411
RENT: $2,095/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1976
Sq Footage: 1193 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,095
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Condo

DESCRIPTION
Beautiful Newly Remodeled unit located in the serene community of The Colonies.
This spacious unit offers a patio and a balcony that invites plenty of sunshine into the living room. The living room offers a corner fireplace. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinetry and access to your own laundry room. The rooms have hardwood floors and large closets with sliding mirror doors. The master suite has a 3/4 private bathroom and there is also a full bath for the secondary bedroom. This unit has all the amenities you could want including central AC, fireplace, and access to The Colonies rec room, sauna, pool, spa and gym.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Master bath
Storage space
Stove / Oven
Garbage disposal
Private pool
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Lawn
Central heat
Central A/C
Cable-ready
High-speed internet
Wired
Tile floor
Fireplace
Skylights

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Secured entry
Gated property
Shared pool
Barbecue area
Off-street parking
Garage - Attached

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/19903

(RLNE4429299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15050 Victory Boulevard have any available units?
15050 Victory Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15050 Victory Boulevard have?
Some of 15050 Victory Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15050 Victory Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15050 Victory Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15050 Victory Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 15050 Victory Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 15050 Victory Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 15050 Victory Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 15050 Victory Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15050 Victory Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15050 Victory Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 15050 Victory Boulevard has a pool.
Does 15050 Victory Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15050 Victory Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15050 Victory Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15050 Victory Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
