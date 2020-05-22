15050 Victory Boulevard

Amenities
TAKE THE TOUR:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1-T2BJDqGA
Beautiful and Charming 2 Bedroom/2 Bath w a Patio, Balcony, Fireplace, Indoor
15050 Victory Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91411
RENT: $2,095/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1976
Sq Footage: 1193 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,095
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Condo
DESCRIPTION
Beautiful Newly Remodeled unit located in the serene community of The Colonies.
This spacious unit offers a patio and a balcony that invites plenty of sunshine into the living room. The living room offers a corner fireplace. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinetry and access to your own laundry room. The rooms have hardwood floors and large closets with sliding mirror doors. The master suite has a 3/4 private bathroom and there is also a full bath for the secondary bedroom. This unit has all the amenities you could want including central AC, fireplace, and access to The Colonies rec room, sauna, pool, spa and gym.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Master bath
Storage space
Stove / Oven
Garbage disposal
Private pool
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Lawn
Central heat
Central A/C
Cable-ready
High-speed internet
Wired
Tile floor
Fireplace
Skylights
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Secured entry
Gated property
Shared pool
Barbecue area
Off-street parking
Garage - Attached
