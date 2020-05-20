All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1505 N Occidental Blvd

1505 North Occidental Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1505 North Occidental Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
1505 N Occidental Blvd Available 08/01/19 Stunning, Light-Filled Upper Unit With Paid Utilities and Terraced Backyard - This stunning home with Spanish Architecture in the hills of Silver Lake with multiple outdoor areas (over 1,000 sq ft - the size of a small house!) is an entertainer's dream that will take your breath away!

Walk through your gated "Secret Garden" entrance, completely covered in bougainvillea, to a beautiful courtyard perfect for having a glass of wine in the evening or your morning coffee in privacy. Yours is the upper unit of a duplex, and consists of 2 large bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with separate tub and shower.

Tastefully restored and updated, this character-rich home features modern amenities like central air/heat, solar power, and in-unit laundry room, as well as original architectural details like exposed beams, hardwood floors, arched entry ways, built-in shelving, and more!

Let the amazing natural light throughout and endless views from your balcony be your escape as you look out over the entire city. This expansive gem also includes a formal dining room IN ADDITION TO an eating nook big enough to fit a table for four.

If the interior space isn't big enough for your gatherings, we've got you covered with a terraced backyard where you'll find a giant palm tree, various fruit trees, and flat grassy areas offering wonderful entertaining options.

Take advantage of the great walkability score and stroll down a couple blocks to LAMill Coffee, L & E Oyster Bar, MILK on Silverlake Blvd, or the endless shops and eateries along Sunset...

And if that's not enough - Landlord pays the following utilities: Water and Sewer, Trash, Electric, and Gardener.

This truly is the perfect place to call home.

For showings, email: alexander@figure8re.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4188528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 N Occidental Blvd have any available units?
1505 N Occidental Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 N Occidental Blvd have?
Some of 1505 N Occidental Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 N Occidental Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1505 N Occidental Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 N Occidental Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1505 N Occidental Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1505 N Occidental Blvd offer parking?
No, 1505 N Occidental Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1505 N Occidental Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 N Occidental Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 N Occidental Blvd have a pool?
No, 1505 N Occidental Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1505 N Occidental Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1505 N Occidental Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 N Occidental Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 N Occidental Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
