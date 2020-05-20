Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

1505 N Occidental Blvd Available 08/01/19 Stunning, Light-Filled Upper Unit With Paid Utilities and Terraced Backyard - This stunning home with Spanish Architecture in the hills of Silver Lake with multiple outdoor areas (over 1,000 sq ft - the size of a small house!) is an entertainer's dream that will take your breath away!



Walk through your gated "Secret Garden" entrance, completely covered in bougainvillea, to a beautiful courtyard perfect for having a glass of wine in the evening or your morning coffee in privacy. Yours is the upper unit of a duplex, and consists of 2 large bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with separate tub and shower.



Tastefully restored and updated, this character-rich home features modern amenities like central air/heat, solar power, and in-unit laundry room, as well as original architectural details like exposed beams, hardwood floors, arched entry ways, built-in shelving, and more!



Let the amazing natural light throughout and endless views from your balcony be your escape as you look out over the entire city. This expansive gem also includes a formal dining room IN ADDITION TO an eating nook big enough to fit a table for four.



If the interior space isn't big enough for your gatherings, we've got you covered with a terraced backyard where you'll find a giant palm tree, various fruit trees, and flat grassy areas offering wonderful entertaining options.



Take advantage of the great walkability score and stroll down a couple blocks to LAMill Coffee, L & E Oyster Bar, MILK on Silverlake Blvd, or the endless shops and eateries along Sunset...



And if that's not enough - Landlord pays the following utilities: Water and Sewer, Trash, Electric, and Gardener.



This truly is the perfect place to call home.



For showings, email: alexander@figure8re.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4188528)