Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pool some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities carpet furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Unit 201 Available 04/15/20 15030 Victory Blvd - Property Id: 241248



Welcome!



This is a beautiful, furnished, secure, temporary stay option centerally located in Los Angeles.



There is a pool avai as well!!!



Looking for a short-term lease (6-7 months) Starting in May possibly April.



Please let me know if you have any questions!



Thanks,

Alexander

424.272.6267

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241248

Property Id 241248



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5629827)