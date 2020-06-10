1502 South Palos Verdes Street

Amenities
Coming Soon! Lovely 3 bedroom townhouse in the heart of San Pedro. For your convenience this unit comes with a garage. Close to the beautiful Harbor, The Water Front, and The Vincent Thomas Bridge, Plenty of shops and restaurants in walking distance.
May consider a dog upon approval and an increase in deposit.
Please call the office at (310)831-0123 or text us at (310)200-5584 and ask for Gabby or Christina for more information or for showings.
Central AC (all units)
Pets: Flexible
Contact us to schedule a showing.