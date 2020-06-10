All apartments in Los Angeles
1502 South Palos Verdes Street

1502 South Palos Verdes Street · No Longer Available
Location

1502 South Palos Verdes Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Coming Soon! Lovely 3 bedroom townhouse in the heart of San Pedro. For your convenience this unit comes with a garage. Close to the beautiful Harbor, The Water Front, and The Vincent Thomas Bridge, Plenty of shops and restaurants in walking distance.

May consider a dog upon approval and an increase in deposit.

Please call the office at (310)831-0123 or text us at (310)200-5584 and ask for Gabby or Christina for more information or for showings.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 South Palos Verdes Street have any available units?
1502 South Palos Verdes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1502 South Palos Verdes Street currently offering any rent specials?
1502 South Palos Verdes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 South Palos Verdes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 South Palos Verdes Street is pet friendly.
Does 1502 South Palos Verdes Street offer parking?
Yes, 1502 South Palos Verdes Street offers parking.
Does 1502 South Palos Verdes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 South Palos Verdes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 South Palos Verdes Street have a pool?
No, 1502 South Palos Verdes Street does not have a pool.
Does 1502 South Palos Verdes Street have accessible units?
No, 1502 South Palos Verdes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 South Palos Verdes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 South Palos Verdes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 South Palos Verdes Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1502 South Palos Verdes Street has units with air conditioning.
