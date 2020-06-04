15 DUDLEY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking garage key fob access

Modern, updated unit located half a block from the beach with sweeping views of the ocean. The open floor-plan contains high ceilings with a kitchen -brand new appliances, dining and living area with lots of wall space for large TV's. The loft has ample space for an office and workout area. The balcony is front facing with an ocean view. Two spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer in unit. Building is smart ready. Keyless. Security alarm with camera. Walking distance to bars, clubs, restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, markets. Centrally located on corner of Rose Ave and Dudley, few blocks from Abbott Kinney and Main Street. Come see for yourself!