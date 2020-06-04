All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
15 DUDLEY Avenue
15 DUDLEY Avenue

15 Dudley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15 Dudley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
garage
key fob access
Modern, updated unit located half a block from the beach with sweeping views of the ocean. The open floor-plan contains high ceilings with a kitchen -brand new appliances, dining and living area with lots of wall space for large TV's. The loft has ample space for an office and workout area. The balcony is front facing with an ocean view. Two spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer in unit. Building is smart ready. Keyless. Security alarm with camera. Walking distance to bars, clubs, restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, markets. Centrally located on corner of Rose Ave and Dudley, few blocks from Abbott Kinney and Main Street. Come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 DUDLEY Avenue have any available units?
15 DUDLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 DUDLEY Avenue have?
Some of 15 DUDLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 DUDLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 DUDLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 DUDLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15 DUDLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15 DUDLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15 DUDLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 15 DUDLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 DUDLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 DUDLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 DUDLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 DUDLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 DUDLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 DUDLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 DUDLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

