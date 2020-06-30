15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Pristine Venice Beach Townhouse - Only steps from the sand! Enjoy ocean views and entertain guests easily with your new indoor/outdoor lifestyle! Gorgeous, Asian inspired elements include brass hardware, a custom-made wallpaper mural located in the guest bathroom along with tatami-mat style carpeting in the first-floor bedrooms. Other features include a gas fireplace, 20ft high ceilings and (2) beautiful private terraces. Bedrooms feature ample closets and are gorgeously filled with sunny California's natural light. The master suite loft includes pocketing screen room dividers for privacy with an impeccably designed master suite fit for a king or queen. Second, private balcony has a full irrigation system with beautifully landscaped garden boxes. Property is (1) of (2) units on the premises. (2) car parking and (1) shared flex space. This exquisite retreat is near all that Venice has to offer and won't last long!