Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue

15 Clubhouse Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15 Clubhouse Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Pristine Venice Beach Townhouse - Only steps from the sand! Enjoy ocean views and entertain guests easily with your new indoor/outdoor lifestyle! Gorgeous, Asian inspired elements include brass hardware, a custom-made wallpaper mural located in the guest bathroom along with tatami-mat style carpeting in the first-floor bedrooms. Other features include a gas fireplace, 20ft high ceilings and (2) beautiful private terraces. Bedrooms feature ample closets and are gorgeously filled with sunny California's natural light. The master suite loft includes pocketing screen room dividers for privacy with an impeccably designed master suite fit for a king or queen. Second, private balcony has a full irrigation system with beautifully landscaped garden boxes. Property is (1) of (2) units on the premises. (2) car parking and (1) shared flex space. This exquisite retreat is near all that Venice has to offer and won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue have any available units?
15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue have?
Some of 15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue offers parking.
Does 15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 CLUBHOUSE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

