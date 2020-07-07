All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

14934 Dickens Street

14934 Dickens Street · No Longer Available
Location

14934 Dickens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
The perfect Executive Suite, South of the Blvd location,is a short walk to shopping & dining. Close by to the Arclight theater in the Sherman Oaks Galleria. This is a very large 1 BR+1 BATH unit overlooking the gorgeous pool! Great location in this quiet and desirable building. Wood floors, crown moldings, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and Freshly painted! Ready to move into. Perfect for a busy executive who needs to be centrally located with easy Westsideaccess! EQ insurance included in HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14934 Dickens Street have any available units?
14934 Dickens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14934 Dickens Street have?
Some of 14934 Dickens Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14934 Dickens Street currently offering any rent specials?
14934 Dickens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14934 Dickens Street pet-friendly?
No, 14934 Dickens Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14934 Dickens Street offer parking?
No, 14934 Dickens Street does not offer parking.
Does 14934 Dickens Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14934 Dickens Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14934 Dickens Street have a pool?
Yes, 14934 Dickens Street has a pool.
Does 14934 Dickens Street have accessible units?
No, 14934 Dickens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14934 Dickens Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14934 Dickens Street has units with dishwashers.

