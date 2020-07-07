14934 Dickens Street

Amenities

The perfect Executive Suite, South of the Blvd location,is a short walk to shopping & dining. Close by to the Arclight theater in the Sherman Oaks Galleria. This is a very large 1 BR+1 BATH unit overlooking the gorgeous pool! Great location in this quiet and desirable building. Wood floors, crown moldings, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and Freshly painted! Ready to move into. Perfect for a busy executive who needs to be centrally located with easy Westsideaccess! EQ insurance included in HOA!