Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14931 Chase St
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

14931 Chase St

14931 Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

14931 Chase Street, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

carport
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
WE STRONGLY PREFER THAT YOU CALL US AT 818-644-5781, RATHER THAN FILLING OUT THE FORM. YOU WILL GET FASTER SERVICE THAT WAY.
Available for annual contract is this bright and roomy studio apartment that is built into our home in Panorama city. Newly built in 2013. This unit has a separate entry through the carport, and is over 500 square feet. Has its own bath room and kitchen. Large storage closet and shelf. Click the link below to watch a very sharp and clear video that will show you the whole unit, including kitchen and bathroom.

Very reliable High speed Internet access FREE. Utilities FREE. CALL to schedule an appointment.

ONE MONTH DEPOSIT, 6 MONTH MINIMUM CONTRACT.

****** CLICK LINK BELOW TO WATCH HIGH DEFINITION VIDEO TOUR ******

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZ4elerp8e8
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14931 Chase St have any available units?
14931 Chase St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 14931 Chase St currently offering any rent specials?
14931 Chase St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14931 Chase St pet-friendly?
No, 14931 Chase St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14931 Chase St offer parking?
Yes, 14931 Chase St offers parking.
Does 14931 Chase St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14931 Chase St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14931 Chase St have a pool?
No, 14931 Chase St does not have a pool.
Does 14931 Chase St have accessible units?
No, 14931 Chase St does not have accessible units.
Does 14931 Chase St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14931 Chase St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14931 Chase St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14931 Chase St does not have units with air conditioning.
