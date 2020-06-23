14930 HARTSOOK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Immaculately modernized two 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom SFH located in the heart of Sherman Oaks at the end of cul-de-sac. Open living room leads to formal dining area & wraps into L-shaped updated kitchen w/granite counters, custom-tiled backsplash, stainless double sink, dishwasher, stainless steel refrigerator, and custom cabinets. Bright spacious bedrooms share remodeled bathroom with tub-shower combo, frameless shower doors, travertine tiles, and pedestal sink. Additional amenities include HDWD floors, Central HVAC, and monthly gardener service. Large private backyard with stone & pebble walking path, multiple potted bamboo plants, fountain, covered flagstone patio, and detached 2 car garage. Newly re-relandscaped all around! Dogs will be considered. No cats.