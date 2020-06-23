All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14930 HARTSOOK Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14930 HARTSOOK Street
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

14930 HARTSOOK Street

14930 W Hartsook St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14930 W Hartsook St, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Immaculately modernized two 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom SFH located in the heart of Sherman Oaks at the end of cul-de-sac. Open living room leads to formal dining area & wraps into L-shaped updated kitchen w/granite counters, custom-tiled backsplash, stainless double sink, dishwasher, stainless steel refrigerator, and custom cabinets. Bright spacious bedrooms share remodeled bathroom with tub-shower combo, frameless shower doors, travertine tiles, and pedestal sink. Additional amenities include HDWD floors, Central HVAC, and monthly gardener service. Large private backyard with stone & pebble walking path, multiple potted bamboo plants, fountain, covered flagstone patio, and detached 2 car garage. Newly re-relandscaped all around! Dogs will be considered. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14930 HARTSOOK Street have any available units?
14930 HARTSOOK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14930 HARTSOOK Street have?
Some of 14930 HARTSOOK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14930 HARTSOOK Street currently offering any rent specials?
14930 HARTSOOK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14930 HARTSOOK Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14930 HARTSOOK Street is pet friendly.
Does 14930 HARTSOOK Street offer parking?
Yes, 14930 HARTSOOK Street offers parking.
Does 14930 HARTSOOK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14930 HARTSOOK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14930 HARTSOOK Street have a pool?
No, 14930 HARTSOOK Street does not have a pool.
Does 14930 HARTSOOK Street have accessible units?
No, 14930 HARTSOOK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14930 HARTSOOK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14930 HARTSOOK Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College