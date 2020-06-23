All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14926 Sutton Street

14926 W Sutton St · No Longer Available
Location

14926 W Sutton St, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
media room
Cape Cod Sherman Oaks 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath + Large Stand full Studio / Bathroom / Kitchenette - 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom
Plus Large Studio / 1 bathroom / Kitchenette Detached guest House w/ Fireplace
Charming Cape Cod Style Home
Hardwood Floors throughout
2 Fireplaces
1,700 SF
7,200 SF corner Lot
Newly painted
Newly refinished floors
Upgraded bathroom, new tile, new shower, new finishes
Newly upgraded kitchen with Cesar-stone quartz counters, subway tile backsplash
New Stainless Steele Fridge
Viking Gas Range / Dishwasher / Hood
Fenced Yard
Large grass backyard, charming patio adjacent
2 Car Garage
Washer / Dryer included
Additional Fridge included
Walking Distance to restaurants, shopping, theatres, easy access to 405 / 101 freeway, BH Adjacent, Beverly Glen
Unfurnished
Gardener included
6 month or 1 year lease

Dramatic Sherman Oaks Cape Cod home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in the main house, plus a 420 sq. ft. detached guest house/art studio/recreation room. The property is located on a much-sought-after tree-lined street dotted with multi-million dollar estates. The kitchen was recently remodeled and features newer cabinets, Cesar-stone quartz counters, subway tile backsplash, Viking dishwasher, Viking 6-burner stove, garden window facing the rear yard, and a door with window facing the side yard. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and two baths including a master suite with wood burning fireplace, walk-in closet with dressing area and private master bathroom. The second and third bedrooms have built-in bookshelves and picture windows. The fourth bedroom is located downstairs and is currently used as a music room. The main house has hardwood floors throughout. The recreation room/studio/guest house is located behind the two car garage, and it has a fireplace, paver floors, built-ins, and a fourth bathroom. Park-like setting features a large grassy play yard that wraps around the house and a spacious brick patio that wraps around the guest house/studio/recreation room. There are extra planters, a latticed patio cover, mature trees and more. Conveniently located three blocks south of Ventura Blvd. with many restaurants and shops nearby, and convenient access to the Westside.

If you would like to view the property, please submit a guest card and call us at: 818-933-0077 to coordinate a time.

If you would like to apply for the unit you can apply online at: www.kplselectpm.com

KPL requires a $30 non-refundable application fee to run credit, perform a background and rental history check. We also require proof of ID and proof of income, proof of employment and references. Acceptable forms of information include: Banking Statements, Pay Stubs, Tax Returns or Financial Account information.

Please redact any personal account numbers. If you qualify, we ask a security deposit, determined on your credit score and rental history, and one month's rent prior to move in.

Contact: KPL Select Property Management Inc.
818-907-5757

**DISCLAIMER: If any security deposit amount is shown in this ad, that is the minimum amount that will be charged. Security deposit amount will vary between one and two month's rent depending on many factors, including, but not limited to, credit history, rental history, and proof of income.

(RLNE3716086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14926 Sutton Street have any available units?
14926 Sutton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14926 Sutton Street have?
Some of 14926 Sutton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14926 Sutton Street currently offering any rent specials?
14926 Sutton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14926 Sutton Street pet-friendly?
No, 14926 Sutton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14926 Sutton Street offer parking?
Yes, 14926 Sutton Street offers parking.
Does 14926 Sutton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14926 Sutton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14926 Sutton Street have a pool?
No, 14926 Sutton Street does not have a pool.
Does 14926 Sutton Street have accessible units?
No, 14926 Sutton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14926 Sutton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14926 Sutton Street has units with dishwashers.
