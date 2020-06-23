14926 Sutton Street

Amenities

Cape Cod Sherman Oaks 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath + Large Stand full Studio / Bathroom / Kitchenette - 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom

Plus Large Studio / 1 bathroom / Kitchenette Detached guest House w/ Fireplace

Charming Cape Cod Style Home

Hardwood Floors throughout

2 Fireplaces

1,700 SF

7,200 SF corner Lot

Newly painted

Newly refinished floors

Upgraded bathroom, new tile, new shower, new finishes

Newly upgraded kitchen with Cesar-stone quartz counters, subway tile backsplash

New Stainless Steele Fridge

Viking Gas Range / Dishwasher / Hood

Fenced Yard

Large grass backyard, charming patio adjacent

2 Car Garage

Washer / Dryer included

Additional Fridge included

Walking Distance to restaurants, shopping, theatres, easy access to 405 / 101 freeway, BH Adjacent, Beverly Glen

Unfurnished

Gardener included

6 month or 1 year lease



Dramatic Sherman Oaks Cape Cod home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in the main house, plus a 420 sq. ft. detached guest house/art studio/recreation room. The property is located on a much-sought-after tree-lined street dotted with multi-million dollar estates. The kitchen was recently remodeled and features newer cabinets, Cesar-stone quartz counters, subway tile backsplash, Viking dishwasher, Viking 6-burner stove, garden window facing the rear yard, and a door with window facing the side yard. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and two baths including a master suite with wood burning fireplace, walk-in closet with dressing area and private master bathroom. The second and third bedrooms have built-in bookshelves and picture windows. The fourth bedroom is located downstairs and is currently used as a music room. The main house has hardwood floors throughout. The recreation room/studio/guest house is located behind the two car garage, and it has a fireplace, paver floors, built-ins, and a fourth bathroom. Park-like setting features a large grassy play yard that wraps around the house and a spacious brick patio that wraps around the guest house/studio/recreation room. There are extra planters, a latticed patio cover, mature trees and more. Conveniently located three blocks south of Ventura Blvd. with many restaurants and shops nearby, and convenient access to the Westside.



If you would like to view the property, please submit a guest card and call us at: 818-933-0077 to coordinate a time.



If you would like to apply for the unit you can apply online at: www.kplselectpm.com



KPL requires a $30 non-refundable application fee to run credit, perform a background and rental history check. We also require proof of ID and proof of income, proof of employment and references. Acceptable forms of information include: Banking Statements, Pay Stubs, Tax Returns or Financial Account information.



Please redact any personal account numbers. If you qualify, we ask a security deposit, determined on your credit score and rental history, and one month's rent prior to move in.



Contact: KPL Select Property Management Inc.

818-907-5757



**DISCLAIMER: If any security deposit amount is shown in this ad, that is the minimum amount that will be charged. Security deposit amount will vary between one and two month's rent depending on many factors, including, but not limited to, credit history, rental history, and proof of income.



