All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14917 VALLEY VISTA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14917 VALLEY VISTA
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

14917 VALLEY VISTA

14917 Valley Vista Boulevard · (310) 818-5752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14917 Valley Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4285 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
Gated and ideally located south of the boulevard in Sherman Oaks, natural light abounds throughout this chic 5-bedroom home. The first level of the home boasts an open floor plan complete with a stunning gourmet kitchen, formal dining area, living room, family room, wine cellar and guest suite. Upstairs you will find 4 additional bedroom suites and an office. Enter double doors to reveal the sanctuary of your master suite with a reading nook, custom walk in closet, private balcony overlooking the grounds and a luxurious master bath with large shower and free standing soaking tub. The home sits on a large park-like lot complete with swimming pool, fire feature, and grassy lawn. Property is unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14917 VALLEY VISTA have any available units?
14917 VALLEY VISTA has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14917 VALLEY VISTA have?
Some of 14917 VALLEY VISTA's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14917 VALLEY VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
14917 VALLEY VISTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14917 VALLEY VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 14917 VALLEY VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14917 VALLEY VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 14917 VALLEY VISTA offers parking.
Does 14917 VALLEY VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14917 VALLEY VISTA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14917 VALLEY VISTA have a pool?
Yes, 14917 VALLEY VISTA has a pool.
Does 14917 VALLEY VISTA have accessible units?
No, 14917 VALLEY VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 14917 VALLEY VISTA have units with dishwashers?
No, 14917 VALLEY VISTA does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14917 VALLEY VISTA?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity