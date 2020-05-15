14917 VALLEY VISTA

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool guest suite

Gated and ideally located south of the boulevard in Sherman Oaks, natural light abounds throughout this chic 5-bedroom home. The first level of the home boasts an open floor plan complete with a stunning gourmet kitchen, formal dining area, living room, family room, wine cellar and guest suite. Upstairs you will find 4 additional bedroom suites and an office. Enter double doors to reveal the sanctuary of your master suite with a reading nook, custom walk in closet, private balcony overlooking the grounds and a luxurious master bath with large shower and free standing soaking tub. The home sits on a large park-like lot complete with swimming pool, fire feature, and grassy lawn. Property is unfurnished.