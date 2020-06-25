All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM

1490 Silver Lake Boulevard

1490 Silver Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1490 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Up for rent in Silver Lake are two 2 bedroom 1 bath units located in a very nice area of Silver Lake, comes with a parking space, water, trash and sewage included in rent. Units are newly renovated with new appliances and washer/dryers. Security is one months rent, and cats are $200 and dogs are $300. $35 dollar application fee, we need ID, and 2 pay stubs showing income exceeding 2.5 times rent, as well as minimum 620 credit score or cosigner. First come first serve whoever meets our requirements and puts down security. Please email leasing@vf-developments.com or text Brian at (714) to schedule viewing/questions (all other calls/text to other number will be ignored).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1490 Silver Lake Boulevard have any available units?
1490 Silver Lake Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1490 Silver Lake Boulevard have?
Some of 1490 Silver Lake Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1490 Silver Lake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1490 Silver Lake Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1490 Silver Lake Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1490 Silver Lake Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1490 Silver Lake Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1490 Silver Lake Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1490 Silver Lake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1490 Silver Lake Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1490 Silver Lake Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1490 Silver Lake Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1490 Silver Lake Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1490 Silver Lake Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1490 Silver Lake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1490 Silver Lake Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
