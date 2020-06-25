1490 Silver Lake Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Up for rent in Silver Lake are two 2 bedroom 1 bath units located in a very nice area of Silver Lake, comes with a parking space, water, trash and sewage included in rent. Units are newly renovated with new appliances and washer/dryers. Security is one months rent, and cats are $200 and dogs are $300. $35 dollar application fee, we need ID, and 2 pay stubs showing income exceeding 2.5 times rent, as well as minimum 620 credit score or cosigner. First come first serve whoever meets our requirements and puts down security. Please email leasing@vf-developments.com or text Brian at (714) to schedule viewing/questions (all other calls/text to other number will be ignored).