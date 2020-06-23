149 South AVENUE 54

Amenities

**AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** This completely renovated tri-level townhome has 2 spacious master bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a dining nook, and a private large two car garage. Unique corner unit with lots of windows, natural light, and only 1 neighbor! The kitchen has new white and grey cabinets with calacutta quartz countertops, and all new Stainless-Steel appliances. Brand new hardwood floors throughout! Both Bedrooms have recessed lighting, walk in closets and ample storage. New Washer and Dryer located downstairs in the 2 car garage. Central AC/Heat w/ Nest Theromstat. Great turnkey starter home in a sought-after Highland Park! Walking distance to many trendy restaurants retail stores. Easy access to 110 fwy, minutes to DTLA, Pasadena, shops and entertainment on Figueroa, and York Blvd.