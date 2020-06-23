All apartments in Los Angeles
149 South AVENUE 54
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

149 South AVENUE 54

149 South Avenue 54 · No Longer Available
Location

149 South Avenue 54, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** This completely renovated tri-level townhome has 2 spacious master bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a dining nook, and a private large two car garage. Unique corner unit with lots of windows, natural light, and only 1 neighbor! The kitchen has new white and grey cabinets with calacutta quartz countertops, and all new Stainless-Steel appliances. Brand new hardwood floors throughout! Both Bedrooms have recessed lighting, walk in closets and ample storage. New Washer and Dryer located downstairs in the 2 car garage. Central AC/Heat w/ Nest Theromstat. Great turnkey starter home in a sought-after Highland Park! Walking distance to many trendy restaurants retail stores. Easy access to 110 fwy, minutes to DTLA, Pasadena, shops and entertainment on Figueroa, and York Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 South AVENUE 54 have any available units?
149 South AVENUE 54 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 South AVENUE 54 have?
Some of 149 South AVENUE 54's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 South AVENUE 54 currently offering any rent specials?
149 South AVENUE 54 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 South AVENUE 54 pet-friendly?
No, 149 South AVENUE 54 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 149 South AVENUE 54 offer parking?
Yes, 149 South AVENUE 54 offers parking.
Does 149 South AVENUE 54 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 South AVENUE 54 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 South AVENUE 54 have a pool?
No, 149 South AVENUE 54 does not have a pool.
Does 149 South AVENUE 54 have accessible units?
No, 149 South AVENUE 54 does not have accessible units.
Does 149 South AVENUE 54 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 South AVENUE 54 has units with dishwashers.
