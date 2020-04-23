14858 Lilac Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

*Please do not disturb current occupants.*



Located in the highly sought after Walnut Village community, this brand new tri-level townhome has all the bells and whistles and will NOT last long.

This unit comes with a convenient flex room on the lower floor - adaptable as an office or rec room. The main floor includes an inviting great room with an adjacent balcony, open gourmet kitchen, an elegant dining room and a full bathroom.



The upstairs boasts TWO master suites, each with their own bathroom and walk-in closets.