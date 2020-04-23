All apartments in Los Angeles
14858 Lilac Rd
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:14 AM

14858 Lilac Rd

14858 Lilac Rd · No Longer Available
Location

14858 Lilac Rd, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
*Please do not disturb current occupants.*

Located in the highly sought after Walnut Village community, this brand new tri-level townhome has all the bells and whistles and will NOT last long.
This unit comes with a convenient flex room on the lower floor - adaptable as an office or rec room. The main floor includes an inviting great room with an adjacent balcony, open gourmet kitchen, an elegant dining room and a full bathroom.

The upstairs boasts TWO master suites, each with their own bathroom and walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14858 Lilac Rd have any available units?
14858 Lilac Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14858 Lilac Rd have?
Some of 14858 Lilac Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14858 Lilac Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14858 Lilac Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14858 Lilac Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14858 Lilac Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14858 Lilac Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14858 Lilac Rd offers parking.
Does 14858 Lilac Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14858 Lilac Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14858 Lilac Rd have a pool?
No, 14858 Lilac Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14858 Lilac Rd have accessible units?
No, 14858 Lilac Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14858 Lilac Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14858 Lilac Rd has units with dishwashers.
