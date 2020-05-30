All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:08 AM

14844 Dickens Street

14844 Dickens Street · No Longer Available
Location

14844 Dickens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
sauna
Stunning and rare penthouse corner unit in desirable Sherman Oaks south of the boulevard neighborhood! Large entryway leads into an oversized and sunlit living room with floor to ceiling brick chimney and fireplace, sky high ceilings and loads of natural light. Separate and spacious living room with elegant chandelier. Kitchen features new flooring, eat in breakfast table area, gas stove and lots of counter and cabinet space. Separate laundry room for side by side machines, with lots of built in storage. Master bedroom features enormous walk in closet and secondary slider closet, dual sinks and large soaking tub. Secondary bedroom features a full wall of built in cabinetry and shelving, as well as a good sized slider closet. Two separate balconies accessible from the kitchen, living room and master bedroom. Complex features pool, jacuzzi, gym and sauna. 2 underground parking spaces and guest parking. Walking distance to many desirable shops and restaurants, and close to freeways for easy access to the West side and Hollywood. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14844 Dickens Street have any available units?
14844 Dickens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14844 Dickens Street have?
Some of 14844 Dickens Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14844 Dickens Street currently offering any rent specials?
14844 Dickens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14844 Dickens Street pet-friendly?
No, 14844 Dickens Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14844 Dickens Street offer parking?
Yes, 14844 Dickens Street offers parking.
Does 14844 Dickens Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14844 Dickens Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14844 Dickens Street have a pool?
Yes, 14844 Dickens Street has a pool.
Does 14844 Dickens Street have accessible units?
No, 14844 Dickens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14844 Dickens Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14844 Dickens Street does not have units with dishwashers.

