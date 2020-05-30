14844 Dickens Street

Amenities

Stunning and rare penthouse corner unit in desirable Sherman Oaks south of the boulevard neighborhood! Large entryway leads into an oversized and sunlit living room with floor to ceiling brick chimney and fireplace, sky high ceilings and loads of natural light. Separate and spacious living room with elegant chandelier. Kitchen features new flooring, eat in breakfast table area, gas stove and lots of counter and cabinet space. Separate laundry room for side by side machines, with lots of built in storage. Master bedroom features enormous walk in closet and secondary slider closet, dual sinks and large soaking tub. Secondary bedroom features a full wall of built in cabinetry and shelving, as well as a good sized slider closet. Two separate balconies accessible from the kitchen, living room and master bedroom. Complex features pool, jacuzzi, gym and sauna. 2 underground parking spaces and guest parking. Walking distance to many desirable shops and restaurants, and close to freeways for easy access to the West side and Hollywood. Available now.