14837 Cohasset Avenue

FULLY GATED property!! Must See!!! No detail spared here, 14837 Cohasset Ave is the Front house, almost 1300 square feet of living space, it has been completely remodeled. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, gorgeous kitchen w/ custom cabinets, Quartz Carrera counter tops, stainless steel range, dishwasher and microwave hood, laminate flooring, Central HVAC system, new LED recessed lighting throughout, beautiful new and tastefully remodeled bathrooms with beautiful vanities. Indoor washer/dryer connections. Wood-laminate flooring with beautiful tiles inside bathrooms. Located within a short distance to shops, restaurants, malls, 405 and 101 FWY.