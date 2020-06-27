All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 19 2020 at 6:16 PM

14837 Cohasset Avenue

14837 Cohasset Street · No Longer Available
Location

14837 Cohasset Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FULLY GATED property!! Must See!!! No detail spared here, 14837 Cohasset Ave is the Front house, almost 1300 square feet of living space, it has been completely remodeled. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, gorgeous kitchen w/ custom cabinets, Quartz Carrera counter tops, stainless steel range, dishwasher and microwave hood, laminate flooring, Central HVAC system, new LED recessed lighting throughout, beautiful new and tastefully remodeled bathrooms with beautiful vanities. Indoor washer/dryer connections. Wood-laminate flooring with beautiful tiles inside bathrooms. Located within a short distance to shops, restaurants, malls, 405 and 101 FWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14837 Cohasset Avenue have any available units?
14837 Cohasset Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14837 Cohasset Avenue have?
Some of 14837 Cohasset Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14837 Cohasset Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14837 Cohasset Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14837 Cohasset Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14837 Cohasset Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14837 Cohasset Avenue offer parking?
No, 14837 Cohasset Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14837 Cohasset Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14837 Cohasset Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14837 Cohasset Avenue have a pool?
No, 14837 Cohasset Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14837 Cohasset Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14837 Cohasset Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14837 Cohasset Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14837 Cohasset Avenue has units with dishwashers.

