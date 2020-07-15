All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

14829 Addison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
New Lease Listing! Welcome home to this charming and custom cute as a button home! This home boasts 3 sprawling bedrooms plus 2 baths! Over 1,500 SqFt of designer amenities! Enter through a white picket fence gated entry and step up to jaw-dropping elegance! Hardwood laminated flooring! Gorgeous River Rock stone custom fireplace for those chilly nights! Recessed lighting! Gorgeous plantation shutters! Dining area is bright and custom and EZ access from the upgraded kitchen! The chef will enjoy the quartz countertops and breakfast area! Stainless Steel Appliances add the WOW factor. Master Suite shows light and bright. Private Master bathroom with a double vanity. Laundry area inside home is so convenient! A/C! Wait there is more! Plan your parties in the entertainers yard! You will find a covered patio plus sparkling pool and spa! Custom details! Lush green grass areas for play ...plus a huge wrap around concrete and brick side area and patio! Shaded and tree lined neighborhood that is pristine and well maintained! Great Restaurants nearby! Magnet Schools and centrally located to easy access to freeways! You will love the Zen and Tranquility of this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14829 Addison Street have any available units?
14829 Addison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14829 Addison Street have?
Some of 14829 Addison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14829 Addison Street currently offering any rent specials?
14829 Addison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14829 Addison Street pet-friendly?
No, 14829 Addison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14829 Addison Street offer parking?
Yes, 14829 Addison Street offers parking.
Does 14829 Addison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14829 Addison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14829 Addison Street have a pool?
Yes, 14829 Addison Street has a pool.
Does 14829 Addison Street have accessible units?
No, 14829 Addison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14829 Addison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14829 Addison Street has units with dishwashers.
