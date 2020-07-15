14829 Addison Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

New Lease Listing! Welcome home to this charming and custom cute as a button home! This home boasts 3 sprawling bedrooms plus 2 baths! Over 1,500 SqFt of designer amenities! Enter through a white picket fence gated entry and step up to jaw-dropping elegance! Hardwood laminated flooring! Gorgeous River Rock stone custom fireplace for those chilly nights! Recessed lighting! Gorgeous plantation shutters! Dining area is bright and custom and EZ access from the upgraded kitchen! The chef will enjoy the quartz countertops and breakfast area! Stainless Steel Appliances add the WOW factor. Master Suite shows light and bright. Private Master bathroom with a double vanity. Laundry area inside home is so convenient! A/C! Wait there is more! Plan your parties in the entertainers yard! You will find a covered patio plus sparkling pool and spa! Custom details! Lush green grass areas for play ...plus a huge wrap around concrete and brick side area and patio! Shaded and tree lined neighborhood that is pristine and well maintained! Great Restaurants nearby! Magnet Schools and centrally located to easy access to freeways! You will love the Zen and Tranquility of this home!