14828 Rayen St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

NEW Beautiful Modern Luxury Apartment - Elegant apartments conveniently located close to the 5, 170 and 405 freeways. You'll love the close proximity to shopping, dining, major employers and easy freeway access. We believe these well appointed Bi-Level apartments will exceed your expectations. Each unit features open floor plans with wood floors thru out the whole unit. The unit is 2 stories, 1st floor: living, dining, kitchen area with guest restroom (1/2), 2nd floor: bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Each unit comes with hook ups for washers and dryers, granite counters in kitchens and baths, recessed lights, stainless steel microwave, dishwasher and stove.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer & dryer hook ups in unit . No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,599/month rent. $2,599 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sally Reyes at 818-389-6538 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer & dryer hook ups in unit . No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,599/month rent. $2,599 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sally Reyes at 818-389-6538 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer & dryer hook ups in unit . No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,599/month rent. $2,599 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sally Reyes at 818-389-6538 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer & dryer hook ups in unit . No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,599/month rent. $2,599 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sally Reyes at 818-389-6538 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer & dryer hook ups in unit . No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,599/month rent. $2,599 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sally Reyes at 818-389-6538 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer & dryer hook ups in unit . No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,599/month rent. $2,599 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sally Reyes at 818-389-6538 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer & dryer hook ups in unit . No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,599/month rent. $2,599 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sally Reyes at 818-389-6538 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.