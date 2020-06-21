All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
14828 Rayen St
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:05 AM

14828 Rayen St

14828 Rayen St · (818) 984-8610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14828 Rayen St, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
NEW Beautiful Modern Luxury Apartment - Elegant apartments conveniently located close to the 5, 170 and 405 freeways. You'll love the close proximity to shopping, dining, major employers and easy freeway access. We believe these well appointed Bi-Level apartments will exceed your expectations. Each unit features open floor plans with wood floors thru out the whole unit. The unit is 2 stories, 1st floor: living, dining, kitchen area with guest restroom (1/2), 2nd floor: bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Each unit comes with hook ups for washers and dryers, granite counters in kitchens and baths, recessed lights, stainless steel microwave, dishwasher and stove.
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer & dryer hook ups in unit . No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,599/month rent. $2,599 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sally Reyes at 818-389-6538 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14828 Rayen St have any available units?
14828 Rayen St has a unit available for $2,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14828 Rayen St have?
Some of 14828 Rayen St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14828 Rayen St currently offering any rent specials?
14828 Rayen St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14828 Rayen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14828 Rayen St is pet friendly.
Does 14828 Rayen St offer parking?
Yes, 14828 Rayen St does offer parking.
Does 14828 Rayen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14828 Rayen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14828 Rayen St have a pool?
No, 14828 Rayen St does not have a pool.
Does 14828 Rayen St have accessible units?
No, 14828 Rayen St does not have accessible units.
Does 14828 Rayen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14828 Rayen St has units with dishwashers.
