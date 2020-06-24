14828 MORRISON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED (***available unfurnished at premium price***), Spanish home! 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom with a bonus room/office. The whole house has been completely remodeled. Wood and travertine floors throughout, Chef's kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. Separate living and family rooms, both with fireplaces, and separate dining area. Master suite has vaulted ceilings with a spa style master bath and walk in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are spacious... room for the whole family!!! Exit the house to the grounds and enjoy hours of entertaining in the solar-heated pool (with walk-on safety cover to protect both kids and pets) and grill the night away. Front-yard is fenced in so kids can play safely on the grassy green grounds. If your looking for a great home away from home, you have found it!!!!!!