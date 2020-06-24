All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
14828 MORRISON Street
14828 MORRISON Street

14828 Morrison Street
Location

14828 Morrison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED (***available unfurnished at premium price***), Spanish home! 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom with a bonus room/office. The whole house has been completely remodeled. Wood and travertine floors throughout, Chef's kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. Separate living and family rooms, both with fireplaces, and separate dining area. Master suite has vaulted ceilings with a spa style master bath and walk in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are spacious... room for the whole family!!! Exit the house to the grounds and enjoy hours of entertaining in the solar-heated pool (with walk-on safety cover to protect both kids and pets) and grill the night away. Front-yard is fenced in so kids can play safely on the grassy green grounds. If your looking for a great home away from home, you have found it!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14828 MORRISON Street have any available units?
14828 MORRISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14828 MORRISON Street have?
Some of 14828 MORRISON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14828 MORRISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
14828 MORRISON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14828 MORRISON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14828 MORRISON Street is pet friendly.
Does 14828 MORRISON Street offer parking?
Yes, 14828 MORRISON Street offers parking.
Does 14828 MORRISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14828 MORRISON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14828 MORRISON Street have a pool?
Yes, 14828 MORRISON Street has a pool.
Does 14828 MORRISON Street have accessible units?
No, 14828 MORRISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14828 MORRISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14828 MORRISON Street has units with dishwashers.
