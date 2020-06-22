14826 Rayen Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW Beautiful Modern Luxury Condo Welcome to the Rayen Condo, elegant Condominiums community conveniently located close to the 5, 170 and 405 freeways. You'll love the close proximity to shopping, dining, major employers and easy freeway access. We believe these well appointed homes will exceed your expectations. The Rayen Condos exceed the standard for what you expect in an Condominium home. Each unit features open floor plans with wood floors thru out the whole unit. The unit is 2 stories, 1st floor: living, dining, kitchen area with guest restroom (1/2), 2nd floor: bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Each home comes with hook ups for washers and dryers, granite counters in kitchens and baths, recessed lights, stainless steel microwave, dishwasher and stove. Enjoy living in a luxury, professionally managed home that you deserve. Relax at the Rayen's Condo.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23650



(RLNE4589635)