All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14826 Rayen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14826 Rayen Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14826 Rayen Street

14826 W Rayen St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14826 W Rayen St, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW Beautiful Modern Luxury Condo Welcome to the Rayen Condo, elegant Condominiums community conveniently located close to the 5, 170 and 405 freeways. You'll love the close proximity to shopping, dining, major employers and easy freeway access. We believe these well appointed homes will exceed your expectations. The Rayen Condos exceed the standard for what you expect in an Condominium home. Each unit features open floor plans with wood floors thru out the whole unit. The unit is 2 stories, 1st floor: living, dining, kitchen area with guest restroom (1/2), 2nd floor: bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Each home comes with hook ups for washers and dryers, granite counters in kitchens and baths, recessed lights, stainless steel microwave, dishwasher and stove. Enjoy living in a luxury, professionally managed home that you deserve. Relax at the Rayen's Condo.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23650

(RLNE4589635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14826 Rayen Street have any available units?
14826 Rayen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14826 Rayen Street have?
Some of 14826 Rayen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14826 Rayen Street currently offering any rent specials?
14826 Rayen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14826 Rayen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14826 Rayen Street is pet friendly.
Does 14826 Rayen Street offer parking?
Yes, 14826 Rayen Street offers parking.
Does 14826 Rayen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14826 Rayen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14826 Rayen Street have a pool?
No, 14826 Rayen Street does not have a pool.
Does 14826 Rayen Street have accessible units?
No, 14826 Rayen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14826 Rayen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14826 Rayen Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College