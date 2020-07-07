14818 Huston Street

Amenities

Fully furnished, Contemporary Modern in Sherman Oaks. Beautifully manicured landscaping invites guest with wood floors, high ceilings, and luxurious finishes throughout. A wide entry hall with glass-walled staircase sits next to an elegant formal dining room adjacent to a formal living room with floor-to-ceiling windows. Gourmet Chef’s kitchen with center island and breakfast table complete with Miele stainless steel appliances. An inviting family room boasts a large linear fireplace and a wall of bi fold glass doors, perfect for entertaining. The romantic master suite has a large fireplace, private balcony, incredible closet, and spa-like bath with soaking tub and massive glass shower. Spacious guest bedrooms boast private balconies and beautiful baths, offering wonderful accommodations for family and friends. Outside, the incredible entertainer’s yard features a zero-edge pool and spa, and open wooden patio complete with outdoor fireplace. A truly marvelous home for the most discerning host. Additional conveniences include integrated smart home Located near luxury shops, fine dining and more.