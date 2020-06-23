All apartments in Los Angeles
14818 Huston Street
14818 Huston Street

14818 W Huston St · No Longer Available
Location

14818 W Huston St, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Fully furnished, Contemporary Modern in Sherman Oaks. Beautifully manicured landscaping invites guest with wood floors, high ceilings, and luxurious finishes throughout. A wide entry hall with glass-walled staircase sits next to an elegant formal dining room adjacent to a formal living room with floor-to-ceiling windows. Gourmet Chef’s kitchen with center island and breakfast table complete with Miele stainless steel appliances. An inviting family room boasts a large linear fireplace and a wall of bi fold glass doors, perfect for entertaining. The romantic master suite has a large fireplace, private balcony, incredible closet, and spa-like bath with soaking tub and massive glass shower. Spacious guest bedrooms boast private balconies and beautiful baths, offering wonderful accommodations for family and friends. Outside, the incredible entertainer’s yard features a zero-edge pool and spa, and open wooden patio complete with outdoor fireplace. A truly marvelous home for the most discerning host. Additional conveniences include integrated smart home Located near luxury shops, fine dining and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14818 Huston Street have any available units?
14818 Huston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14818 Huston Street have?
Some of 14818 Huston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14818 Huston Street currently offering any rent specials?
14818 Huston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14818 Huston Street pet-friendly?
No, 14818 Huston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14818 Huston Street offer parking?
No, 14818 Huston Street does not offer parking.
Does 14818 Huston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14818 Huston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14818 Huston Street have a pool?
Yes, 14818 Huston Street has a pool.
Does 14818 Huston Street have accessible units?
No, 14818 Huston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14818 Huston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14818 Huston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
