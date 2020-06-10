All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 18 2019 at 10:47 PM

14806 HESBY Street

14806 W Hesby St · No Longer Available
Location

14806 W Hesby St, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
wine room
AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED!! New construction home, for LEASE!!! A entertainer's home on a tree-lined street! 5 Bedrooms, each with its own private bath, plus a office with its own entrance. Living room and large formal dining room. The chef's kitchen with Calcatta marble top island and stainless steel appliances, opens to an additional family room with built in tempertaure controlled wine room. The master bedroom opens into a spacious suite, including a fireplace, large walk-in closet, wine area, outdoor balcony, and a master bath with Calacatta marble throughout. The family room's large bi-fold glass doors open to a covered patio with fireplace. Private yard with pool and spa, and built in BBQ. Other features include whole home surround sound and a 8 camera security system. Definitely a place to call home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14806 HESBY Street have any available units?
14806 HESBY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14806 HESBY Street have?
Some of 14806 HESBY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14806 HESBY Street currently offering any rent specials?
14806 HESBY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14806 HESBY Street pet-friendly?
No, 14806 HESBY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14806 HESBY Street offer parking?
Yes, 14806 HESBY Street offers parking.
Does 14806 HESBY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14806 HESBY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14806 HESBY Street have a pool?
Yes, 14806 HESBY Street has a pool.
Does 14806 HESBY Street have accessible units?
No, 14806 HESBY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14806 HESBY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14806 HESBY Street has units with dishwashers.
