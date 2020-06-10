14806 HESBY Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED!! New construction home, for LEASE!!! A entertainer's home on a tree-lined street! 5 Bedrooms, each with its own private bath, plus a office with its own entrance. Living room and large formal dining room. The chef's kitchen with Calcatta marble top island and stainless steel appliances, opens to an additional family room with built in tempertaure controlled wine room. The master bedroom opens into a spacious suite, including a fireplace, large walk-in closet, wine area, outdoor balcony, and a master bath with Calacatta marble throughout. The family room's large bi-fold glass doors open to a covered patio with fireplace. Private yard with pool and spa, and built in BBQ. Other features include whole home surround sound and a 8 camera security system. Definitely a place to call home!!!