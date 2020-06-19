All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 148 South HIGHLAND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
148 South HIGHLAND Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

148 South HIGHLAND Avenue

148 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

148 South Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Classic Hancock Park Spanish with 5 beds and 4.5 baths and huge yard! Center hall plan with generous formal rooms on each side. Living room with character fireplace and picture window to street opens to large family room with floor to ceiling windows to backyard. Large formal dining room. Kitchen with center isle & abundant storage, double sinks + dishwashers + ovens. New kitchen counters and floors. Separate laundry room and breakfast room. Maids suite + powder room down. Upstairs has 4 beds and 3 baths, generous closet space including a cedar closet. Hardwood floors, central AC up and down, new tile and showers in all bathrooms, charming patios in front and back. Huge backyard and two car garage. Third Street School. Easy to show and available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 South HIGHLAND Avenue have any available units?
148 South HIGHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 South HIGHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 148 South HIGHLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 South HIGHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
148 South HIGHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 South HIGHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 148 South HIGHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 148 South HIGHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 148 South HIGHLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 148 South HIGHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 South HIGHLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 South HIGHLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 148 South HIGHLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 148 South HIGHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 148 South HIGHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 148 South HIGHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 South HIGHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College