148 South HIGHLAND Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Classic Hancock Park Spanish with 5 beds and 4.5 baths and huge yard! Center hall plan with generous formal rooms on each side. Living room with character fireplace and picture window to street opens to large family room with floor to ceiling windows to backyard. Large formal dining room. Kitchen with center isle & abundant storage, double sinks + dishwashers + ovens. New kitchen counters and floors. Separate laundry room and breakfast room. Maids suite + powder room down. Upstairs has 4 beds and 3 baths, generous closet space including a cedar closet. Hardwood floors, central AC up and down, new tile and showers in all bathrooms, charming patios in front and back. Huge backyard and two car garage. Third Street School. Easy to show and available immediately!