14765 Valerio Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405 Van Nuys
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Family Home in historic neighborhood - Property Id: 256834
1933 Spanish Style home. Deco plaster contouring. Huge kitchen with bay window breakfast nook. Formal dining room. Lovely yard landscaped. with low maintenance native California plants. Van Nuys Magnet programs are top 10 in the US. CHAMPS Academy is one of the top performing arts schools in the nation and perennial international robot champions. Lashon Academy Hebrew Language Public Charter School is at the end of the block. Young families are moving into this traditional neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256834 Property Id 256834
(RLNE5688271)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14765 Valerio St have any available units?
14765 Valerio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.