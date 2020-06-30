All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

14765 Valerio St

14765 Valerio Street · No Longer Available
Location

14765 Valerio Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Family Home in historic neighborhood - Property Id: 256834

1933 Spanish Style home. Deco plaster contouring. Huge kitchen with bay window breakfast nook. Formal dining room. Lovely yard landscaped. with low maintenance native California plants. Van Nuys Magnet programs are top 10 in the US. CHAMPS Academy is one of the top performing arts schools in the nation and perennial international robot champions. Lashon Academy Hebrew Language Public Charter School is at the end of the block. Young families are moving into this traditional neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256834
Property Id 256834

(RLNE5688271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14765 Valerio St have any available units?
14765 Valerio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14765 Valerio St have?
Some of 14765 Valerio St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14765 Valerio St currently offering any rent specials?
14765 Valerio St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14765 Valerio St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14765 Valerio St is pet friendly.
Does 14765 Valerio St offer parking?
No, 14765 Valerio St does not offer parking.
Does 14765 Valerio St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14765 Valerio St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14765 Valerio St have a pool?
No, 14765 Valerio St does not have a pool.
Does 14765 Valerio St have accessible units?
No, 14765 Valerio St does not have accessible units.
Does 14765 Valerio St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14765 Valerio St has units with dishwashers.

