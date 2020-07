Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. The list of upgrades is long! Double pane windows and sliding doors, granite counter tops, tiled and laminated floors. Appliances are included. The back yard is fenced with a patio area and offers access from the rear for additional parking. Located near shopping centers and the freeway makes it an ideal location.Contact Listing Agent Yvette Hitchens at 310-743-6049 to schedule an appointment.