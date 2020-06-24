All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

14702 Cohasset Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Incredible opportunity to lease this prime, "small-pet friendly" guest-unit in a delightful quiet residential neighborhood. Tranquil patio offers desirable space for outdoor dining & relaxation. This light & bright floorplan feels just like new! Beautiful flooring, fresh paint & open kitchen featuring a new oven & range, new microwave/convection & yes...a refrigerator is included. Need living room furniture??? Landlord can make that happen for you. Two bedrooms (one ensuite) & two full baths are ideal. Central Heat/Air for your comfort & convenient laundry access make this too good to pass up....better hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14702 Cohasset Street have any available units?
14702 Cohasset Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14702 Cohasset Street have?
Some of 14702 Cohasset Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14702 Cohasset Street currently offering any rent specials?
14702 Cohasset Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14702 Cohasset Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14702 Cohasset Street is pet friendly.
Does 14702 Cohasset Street offer parking?
No, 14702 Cohasset Street does not offer parking.
Does 14702 Cohasset Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14702 Cohasset Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14702 Cohasset Street have a pool?
No, 14702 Cohasset Street does not have a pool.
Does 14702 Cohasset Street have accessible units?
No, 14702 Cohasset Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14702 Cohasset Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14702 Cohasset Street does not have units with dishwashers.
