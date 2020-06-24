14702 Cohasset Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Incredible opportunity to lease this prime, "small-pet friendly" guest-unit in a delightful quiet residential neighborhood. Tranquil patio offers desirable space for outdoor dining & relaxation. This light & bright floorplan feels just like new! Beautiful flooring, fresh paint & open kitchen featuring a new oven & range, new microwave/convection & yes...a refrigerator is included. Need living room furniture??? Landlord can make that happen for you. Two bedrooms (one ensuite) & two full baths are ideal. Central Heat/Air for your comfort & convenient laundry access make this too good to pass up....better hurry!