1470 SCOTT Avenue

Amenities
Cute bungalow available for lease in Echo Park hills, just up from Sunset Blvd. The home was recently remodeled with beautiful hardwood floors, as well as a new kitchen and bathroom, nicely sized living room and two full bedrooms with great closet space. There is a cozy front patio as well as some additional yard space behind the one-car garage, where you'll also find the laundry hookups. Walking distance to Elysian Park and all that Echo Park has to offer.Open House on Saturday March 2 from 1-3pm.