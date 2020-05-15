1470 SCOTT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute bungalow available for lease in Echo Park hills, just up from Sunset Blvd. The home was recently remodeled with beautiful hardwood floors, as well as a new kitchen and bathroom, nicely sized living room and two full bedrooms with great closet space. There is a cozy front patio as well as some additional yard space behind the one-car garage, where you'll also find the laundry hookups. Walking distance to Elysian Park and all that Echo Park has to offer.Open House on Saturday March 2 from 1-3pm.