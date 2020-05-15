All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1470 SCOTT Avenue

1470 W Scott Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1470 W Scott Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Echo Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute bungalow available for lease in Echo Park hills, just up from Sunset Blvd. The home was recently remodeled with beautiful hardwood floors, as well as a new kitchen and bathroom, nicely sized living room and two full bedrooms with great closet space. There is a cozy front patio as well as some additional yard space behind the one-car garage, where you'll also find the laundry hookups. Walking distance to Elysian Park and all that Echo Park has to offer.Open House on Saturday March 2 from 1-3pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 SCOTT Avenue have any available units?
1470 SCOTT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1470 SCOTT Avenue have?
Some of 1470 SCOTT Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 SCOTT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1470 SCOTT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 SCOTT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1470 SCOTT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1470 SCOTT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1470 SCOTT Avenue offers parking.
Does 1470 SCOTT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1470 SCOTT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 SCOTT Avenue have a pool?
No, 1470 SCOTT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1470 SCOTT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1470 SCOTT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 SCOTT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1470 SCOTT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
