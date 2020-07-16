1466 South Sherbourne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

A gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is ready for you in a prime West L.A. Location. Upper front unit. Plenty of closet space and light / windows. Here's a breakdown of the apartment's features:



- GREAT size kitchen plus dining area

- Beautiful Wood floors throughout

- WALK-IN closets

- WASHER/DRYER facility

- AIR CONDITIONING unit

- One PARKING space

- FRIDGE and STOVE



One of six units with great tenants. Will consider pet with deposit. Located on the West side Pico / Robertson area, Short walk to Beverly Hills and shops. Close to Culver City and Century City. $2,300 per month. One (1) year minimum. Call (310) 916-8781 to see. Address is 1466 S. Sherbourne Dr., 90035.

