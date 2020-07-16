All apartments in Los Angeles
1466 South Sherbourne Drive

1466 South Sherbourne Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2093384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1466 South Sherbourne Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
A gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is ready for you in a prime West L.A. Location. Upper front unit. Plenty of closet space and light / windows. Here's a breakdown of the apartment's features:

- GREAT size kitchen plus dining area
- Beautiful Wood floors throughout
- WALK-IN closets
- WASHER/DRYER facility
- AIR CONDITIONING unit
- One PARKING space
- FRIDGE and STOVE

One of six units with great tenants. Will consider pet with deposit. Located on the West side Pico / Robertson area, Short walk to Beverly Hills and shops. Close to Culver City and Century City. $2,300 per month. One (1) year minimum. Call (310) 916-8781 to see. Address is 1466 S. Sherbourne Dr., 90035.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1466 South Sherbourne Drive have any available units?
1466 South Sherbourne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1466 South Sherbourne Drive have?
Some of 1466 South Sherbourne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1466 South Sherbourne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1466 South Sherbourne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 South Sherbourne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1466 South Sherbourne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1466 South Sherbourne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1466 South Sherbourne Drive offers parking.
Does 1466 South Sherbourne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1466 South Sherbourne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 South Sherbourne Drive have a pool?
No, 1466 South Sherbourne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1466 South Sherbourne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1466 South Sherbourne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 South Sherbourne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1466 South Sherbourne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
