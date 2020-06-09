14655 Vanowen St Unit 6

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For prospective renters, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This pleasant 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms apartment home property rental is a must-see unit located on the vibrant Van Nuys neighborhood in Van Nuys. This unit can be rented as unfurnished. Prefers 4 members for applicants - additional member, $125 extra.



The bright and airy interior has chic suspended lighting, hardwood floor, tile floor in the kitchen and bathrooms, and a fireplace. The lovely kitchen boasts of smooth granite countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Its bathrooms are furnished with a pedestal sink, mirror-fronted medicine cabinets, and shower/tub combos. An-unit washer and dryer are provided along with centralized air conditioning and gas heating. The exterior has a relaxing balcony and a yard with a sprinkler system. There is storage with a $250/month storage fee. Pet-friendly home but only small dogs (not more than 30 lbs.) are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. It comes with a 2-car attached garage.



Tenant pays the electricity, gas (DWP), trash, sewage, internet, and cable (Spectrum/DirecTV; but no holes should be in the property in installing a dish). The landlord will cover the water bill.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=K8xGuP1rGRT



Walk Score: 80. The property is in a Very Walkable area and near public transportation: metro stop (a mere 5 mins walk), near Vanowen and Van Nuys, accessible to many nearby shops and restaurants, schools, churches, parks, etc.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tour



(RLNE5518989)