Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14655 Vanowen St Unit 6
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

14655 Vanowen St Unit 6

14655 Vanowen Street · No Longer Available
Location

14655 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For prospective renters, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This pleasant 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms apartment home property rental is a must-see unit located on the vibrant Van Nuys neighborhood in Van Nuys. This unit can be rented as unfurnished. Prefers 4 members for applicants - additional member, $125 extra.

The bright and airy interior has chic suspended lighting, hardwood floor, tile floor in the kitchen and bathrooms, and a fireplace. The lovely kitchen boasts of smooth granite countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Its bathrooms are furnished with a pedestal sink, mirror-fronted medicine cabinets, and shower/tub combos. An-unit washer and dryer are provided along with centralized air conditioning and gas heating. The exterior has a relaxing balcony and a yard with a sprinkler system. There is storage with a $250/month storage fee. Pet-friendly home but only small dogs (not more than 30 lbs.) are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. It comes with a 2-car attached garage.

Tenant pays the electricity, gas (DWP), trash, sewage, internet, and cable (Spectrum/DirecTV; but no holes should be in the property in installing a dish). The landlord will cover the water bill.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=K8xGuP1rGRT

Walk Score: 80. The property is in a Very Walkable area and near public transportation: metro stop (a mere 5 mins walk), near Vanowen and Van Nuys, accessible to many nearby shops and restaurants, schools, churches, parks, etc.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tour

(RLNE5518989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14655 Vanowen St Unit 6 have any available units?
14655 Vanowen St Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14655 Vanowen St Unit 6 have?
Some of 14655 Vanowen St Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14655 Vanowen St Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
14655 Vanowen St Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14655 Vanowen St Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14655 Vanowen St Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 14655 Vanowen St Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 14655 Vanowen St Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 14655 Vanowen St Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14655 Vanowen St Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14655 Vanowen St Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 14655 Vanowen St Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 14655 Vanowen St Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 14655 Vanowen St Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 14655 Vanowen St Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14655 Vanowen St Unit 6 has units with dishwashers.
