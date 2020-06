Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel microwave furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Recently thoroughly sanitized and ready for move in ASAP. Spacious 800 sq ft. 2 beds , 2 baths with laundry area , stainless steel refrigerator and range located in a very desirable neighborhood near Kester Elementary, a sought after public school. This Private and brand new House with beautiful finishes is also available for short term rental fully furnished as well.