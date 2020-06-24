14631 Dickens Street Unit #7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous Condo in Sherman Oaks location!! - Two story, Townhome Style Condo with nice open floor plan and gleaming hardwood floors! Large living room and dining featuring a fireplace. Light & bright kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space and refrigerator included. 2/Master suites, both with their own bath, one with fireplace and spa tub. Plenty of closet space & storage. Large Rooftop sun deck with some views. Inside Laundry area with washer/dryer included. Freshly painted throughout and available now!! Prime unit in a great location of this small, gated building. Ventura Boulevard's shops and fine dining are at your fingertips! The complex has a pool and 2/car tandem parking in subterranean garage.

Rent: $2700

Security Deposit: $3000

For more information or to view this property, please contact:

Margo Tel/Text: 818-231-9811 Realtor DRE#01709588

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



(RLNE4711596)