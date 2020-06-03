1461 W. 18th Street

Amenities

Classic Spanish Charm in Vista Del Oro - Enjoy comfortable living in this quaint 1928 historical Spanish style home. This single family home has 1250 sq.ft of living space, 2 bedrooms with 1 bath and is situated on a quiet family residential street. Large lot 6300 sq. ft, with a spacious backyard great for pets, swing set or playing ball. The home includes washer & dryer, refrigerator and stove. Central heat, fruit trees (guava, lemon, orange & banana) and a 1 car garage with an expansive driveway. Front courtyard is great for additional entertaining and chattio gatherings. Pets allowed. Walking distance to South Shores Shopping Center, White Point costal area and park and easy access with a 5 minute drive to the 110 Freeway.



