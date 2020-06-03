All apartments in Los Angeles
1461 W. 18th Street

1461 West 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1461 West 18th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Classic Spanish Charm in Vista Del Oro - Enjoy comfortable living in this quaint 1928 historical Spanish style home. This single family home has 1250 sq.ft of living space, 2 bedrooms with 1 bath and is situated on a quiet family residential street. Large lot 6300 sq. ft, with a spacious backyard great for pets, swing set or playing ball. The home includes washer & dryer, refrigerator and stove. Central heat, fruit trees (guava, lemon, orange & banana) and a 1 car garage with an expansive driveway. Front courtyard is great for additional entertaining and chattio gatherings. Pets allowed. Walking distance to South Shores Shopping Center, White Point costal area and park and easy access with a 5 minute drive to the 110 Freeway.

(RLNE3840721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 W. 18th Street have any available units?
1461 W. 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1461 W. 18th Street have?
Some of 1461 W. 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1461 W. 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1461 W. 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 W. 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1461 W. 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1461 W. 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1461 W. 18th Street does offer parking.
Does 1461 W. 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1461 W. 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 W. 18th Street have a pool?
No, 1461 W. 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1461 W. 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 1461 W. 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 W. 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1461 W. 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
