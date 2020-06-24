All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1459 Rexford Dr

1459 Rexford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1459 Rexford Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Beverlywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This extra large rental is a fully furnished, 2 story home a short walk to the Beverly Hills shopping area.

There are 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs and 2 full bathrooms upstairs plus one bathroom on the first floor. One bedroom has a kingsize bed and its own en suite bathroom, the second bedroom has 2 single beds. The third bedroom has a fold down couch that is almost the size of a double bed. Downstairs there is an office that can be closed off to make a 4th bedroom. It also has a fold down couch. All quilts, pillows, sheets, towels and soap are provided.

There is an eat in kitchen plus a full dining room. The kitchen has everything: stove, oven, extra large fridge, dishwasher, microwave, etc. There are pots and pans, dishes, silverware, dishtowels, etc.

There is a bathroom with a stall shower on the first floor.

There is a laundry room with an extra large capacity washer and dryer.

There is a large, private back yard with ample seating. Two bedrooms upstairs have balconies. There is central heating and a/c.

Parking is provided for up to 4 cars. This area is very safe and beautiful, just about 2 blocks south of the Beverly Hills city limit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Rexford Dr have any available units?
1459 Rexford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 Rexford Dr have?
Some of 1459 Rexford Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Rexford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Rexford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Rexford Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1459 Rexford Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1459 Rexford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1459 Rexford Dr offers parking.
Does 1459 Rexford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1459 Rexford Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Rexford Dr have a pool?
No, 1459 Rexford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1459 Rexford Dr have accessible units?
No, 1459 Rexford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Rexford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1459 Rexford Dr has units with dishwashers.
