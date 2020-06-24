1459 Rexford Dr

Amenities

This extra large rental is a fully furnished, 2 story home a short walk to the Beverly Hills shopping area.



There are 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs and 2 full bathrooms upstairs plus one bathroom on the first floor. One bedroom has a kingsize bed and its own en suite bathroom, the second bedroom has 2 single beds. The third bedroom has a fold down couch that is almost the size of a double bed. Downstairs there is an office that can be closed off to make a 4th bedroom. It also has a fold down couch. All quilts, pillows, sheets, towels and soap are provided.



There is an eat in kitchen plus a full dining room. The kitchen has everything: stove, oven, extra large fridge, dishwasher, microwave, etc. There are pots and pans, dishes, silverware, dishtowels, etc.



There is a bathroom with a stall shower on the first floor.



There is a laundry room with an extra large capacity washer and dryer.



There is a large, private back yard with ample seating. Two bedrooms upstairs have balconies. There is central heating and a/c.



Parking is provided for up to 4 cars. This area is very safe and beautiful, just about 2 blocks south of the Beverly Hills city limit.